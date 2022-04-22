No, David Axelrod Hasn’t Been Arrested by the US Military

Claim Former Obama adviser and CNN commentator David Axelrod was arrested by the military.

Fact Check

If you sourced your news from a website called Real Raw News, you’d be laboring under the belief that the U.S. military is arresting high profile political figures, putting them on trial, and throwing them in “Gitmo,” shorthand for the detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The latest political figure arrested by the military, according to Real Raw News? David Axelrod, an adviser to former U.S. President Barack Obama and CNN political commentator. “Military Arrests David Axelrod,” the April 16, 2022, Real Raw News headline read.

To be clear, Axelrod hasn’t been arrested by the military or anyone else. He has been active on his podcast, “The Axe Files,” as a CNN commentator, appearing on the cable news network as recently as April 20, and on his Twitter account.

As noted above, Real Raw News posts fantastical stories that falsely announce various political figures have been arrested and placed on military tribunal, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has led the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website has also published pro-Vladimir Putin content, for example publishing a story that reports the Russian president accused his Ukrainian counterpart and enemy, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of “sheltering child traffickers.” Another story alleges Putin’s war on Ukraine is a “war on an infestation of pedophile camps.”

Real Raw News’ “About Us” page includes the following disclaimer: