Was Dakota Territory Split Into 2 States To Get More Republican Senators?

Amid discussions of statehood for Washington, D.C., in late April 2021, a meme spread on social media positing that the Dakota territory was split into the states now known as North and South Dakota in the late 1800s for the purpose of giving the Republican Party more political power, namely more senators and electors.

One example is a meme from U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.:

The meme read, “Congress split the Dakota territory in half in 1889 to admit two new states with 4 Republican senators. So spare us the fake outrage over DC statehood.” The text was taken from a tweet posted by journalist Ari Berman on April 22.

The meme generally responds to congressional Republicans who have stated that allowing D.C., a heavily Democratic region, to become a state will shift the balance of political power in Congress. Noting the racial demographics of D.C. versus other states, some Democrats have accused Republicans of stonewalling D.C. statehood because of racism.

Like most things viewed through the lens of history, there are multiple reasons two states exist named Dakota. Business interests, local efforts, and national political wrangling all played a role, but without a doubt, adding North and South Dakota to the growing union of states had the effect of benefiting Republicans politically, and they didn’t hide that motivation, according to historians whose research we consulted.

Writing for The Atlantic in 2019, Boston College historian Heather Cox Richardson wrote:

The number of states in the union has been fixed at 50 for so long, few Americans realize that throughout most of our history, the addition of new states from time to time was a normal part of political life. New states were supposed to join the union when they reached a certain population, but in the late 19th century, population mattered a great deal less than partisanship. While McConnell is right to suspect that admitting Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia now would shift the balance in Congress toward the Democrats, the Republican Party has historically taken far more effective advantage of the addition of new states. In 1889 and 1890, Congress added North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming—the largest admission of states since the original 13. This addition of 12 new senators and 18 new electors to the Electoral College was a deliberate strategy of late-19th-century Republicans to stay in power after their swing toward Big Business cost them a popular majority. The strategy paid dividends deep into the future; indeed, the admission of so many rural states back then helps to explain GOP control of the Senate today, 130 years later.

In the book “History of North Dakota,” University of North Dakota history professor Elwyn B. Robinson noted that various other factors also came into play when it came to the creation of the two states, however. As Robinson wrote:

The westward advance of the American frontier was accompanied by the establishment of territorial and state governments. In 1787 the Congress of the United States had provided that when the newly settled lands had a sufficient population, they were to be admitted to the Union on a basis of equality with the original states. Until there was sufficient population for statehood, Congress provided territorial governments.

Robinson wrote that while other territories progressed relatively quickly to statehood, the Dakotas achieved that status more slowly, relative to previously admitted states. The region “organized as Dakota Territory in 1861 was not admitted – and then as two states – until 1889.”

At the local level, there was an internal push for statehood from a small group of influential men who were unhappy with the outside control that came with Dakota being a territory, and who wanted political equality of status.

Statehood was a quiet revolution, accomplished by less than two hundred men. The first leaders were Yankton politicians, but all came from southern Dakota and all were Republicans. With few exceptions, they were conservative, middle-class business and professional men–bankers, lawyers, ministers, railroad employees, and newspaper editors. They were of the older American stock and came from New England, New York, or the states of the Old Northwest. They were Republicans because Dakota was a one-party region–a result of the long years of territorial status when the Republican party had control of the United States government.

The idea of splitting the northern region off from the southern one started with this group, but not because of political power in Washington, D.C., Robinson wrote:

“From the beginning the Yankton leaders, a small oligarchy with much influence, planned for the division of the territory at the forty-sixth parallel. Division seemed natural. The railroads ran east and west, so that southern and northern Dakota had little contact with each other.”

When Robinson described the decision to ultimately split the territory into two when admitting it into the Union though, he noted that it was pushed hard by the Republican Indiana senator who would become the 23rd U.S. president, Benjamin Harrison:

Finally, the program of division, with southern Dakota becoming a state and northern Dakota a territory, was dropped in favor of a bill to admit two states. Senator Benjamin Harrison of Indiana pushed it hard and the large population of Dakota (in 1890, North Dakota alone had 190,983 inhabitants and South Dakota 348,600) made further denial seem unjust and irresponsible. In the presidential campaign of 1888 the Republican platform called for admission of two states. Ordway and the Dakota Democrats finally dropped their single-state bill. Both Republicans and Democrats voted for the Omnibus Bill of February 22, 1889, authorizing the framing of constitutions in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Washington. When the bill finally passed the House of Representatives, some of the members threw books and papers into the air in celebration and there was a general handshaking of congratulation. A step toward equality of status had been taken.

Richardson writes that Republicans were acutely aware of the political gains they had made by adding the Dakotas, plus two rural states to the Union: