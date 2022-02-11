CVS Email Scam Promises ‘Exclusive Reward’ with ‘Confirmation Receipt’

A "confirmation receipt" email message that uses the CVS Pharmacy name promises a special "exclusive reward offer" for taking a survey.

In February 2022, we reviewed an email scam that promised a special “exclusive reward offer” with a “confirmation receipt” for CVS Pharmacy. The message appeared like this:

The email with the CVS Pharmacy name read:

Confirmation Receipt CVS-Stores CVS-Stores.SQLPXCP.XQPNYFE@rheerrgi.us via meragaf.shop Special Offer! Congratulations! You’ve been selected to receive an EXCLUSIVE OFFER! Complete this short 30-second survey about your experiences with CVS PHARMACY and recieve your exclusive reward offer for participating. Start Now If you no longer wish to receive these emails, you may unsubscribe by clicking here or by writing to 6130 W Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89103

Despite the mention in the email’s “from” column of “CVS-Stores,” this was not a genuine email from CVS Pharmacy. “CVS-Stores.SQLPXCP.XQPNYFE@rheerrgi.us” is not a legitimate email address and meragaf.shop has no affiliation with CVS Pharmacy.

The address at the end of the message read: 6130 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103. We previously saw this same address used in a Lowe’s email scam.

We clicked the link in the scam email. It redirected from biodastonder.co.uk to chasingthepassion.com. It then redirected again to quernfence.com, where a $90 “promo reward” offer was dangled in front of us. The page looked like this:

The page read:

Congratulations! Limited Timed [sic] Offer Get a $90 promo reward Complete this short 30-second survey about your Pharmacy experience to select one of our exclusive reward offers. This offer is available for today only: February 10, 2022

This was misleading. The scam offer for a CVS Pharmacy special “exclusive reward offer” was not only available on one day. A fake, short countdown clock was also visible at the bottom of the page. The date and clock were likely only there to create a sense of urgency.

CVS Pharmacy‘s official website published a page to help its customers avoid several kinds of scams, including those that make fraudulent claims about rewards and surveys. “CVS Health does not solicit information from our customers in this manner,” the page said. “You should not reply to or follow any links contained in such a message.”

In sum, we recommend deleting any scam emails that promise to provide the recipient with special “exclusive reward offers” from CVS Pharmacy.