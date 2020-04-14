Was an Exhausted Funeral Home Employee Cremated by Mistake?

A routine review of content labeled satire.

Claim

An exhausted funeral home worker was cremated by mistake after taking a nap.

Rating

Labeled Satire
About this rating

Origin

On April 11, 2020, the Weekly Inquirer published an article positing that an exhausted funeral home worker had been cremated by mistake after they took a nap:

NEW YORK, NY: EXHAUSTED FUNERAL HOME EMPLOYEE CREMATED BY MISTAKE WHILE TAKING A NAP

An employee of a New York, Funeral & Cremation Service died yesterday, after being accidentally cremated by one of his coworkers.

According to the Police, 48-year old Michael Jones decided to take a nap one a stretcher after working for sixteen hours straight to the recent influx of dead bodies.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Disclaimer: This is satire.

The Weekly Inquirer’s three-word disclaimer was buried at the bottom of the web page and may have been missed by many readers. 

If the above-displayed story sounds a bit familiar, it’s because “satire” sites have been publishing stories about cremated funeral workers for years. In 2017, for instance, a similar jape was published on the World News Daily Report. 

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

