No, GOP Senator Didn’t Say Saving Fetus Is Worth Losing Mother’s Life

Claim Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said it’s worth losing a pregnant mother’s life if it means saving an unborn fetus.

Fact Check

In early May 2022, after the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealed that the justices were set to overturn Roe v. Wade, social media users claimed that U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., once said it’s worth losing a pregnant mother’s life if it means saving an unborn fetus. However, no evidence corroborated the accusation, and a spokesperson for the senator told us he never said those words.

Among the posts that falsely attributed the sentiment to Cramer was the above-displayed tweet. Thousands of Twitter users retweeted or favorited it, and according to screenshots captured by Business Insider reporter Grace Panetta, that included Rubén Gallego, a Democratic congressman from Arizona. He retweeted, and then deleted his retweet.

An example of how rapidly a false claim can spread in the internet and even be amplified by a member of Congress. Stay safe out there, and check with congressional and/or local reporters before RTing an unsourced quote attributed to a lawmaker bc there’s gonna be a lot of that pic.twitter.com/Xgd7hXD1YF — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) May 5, 2022

After searching for news articles about Cramer, we found no record of him having ever said those words, or expressed the same sentiment in different words, in any interview or speech. Additionally, in an email to Snopes, Cramer’s spokesperson Molly Block confirmed that he never made the alleged comment. For those reasons, we rated the claim “False.”

Also, Block said, while Cramer has an anti-abortion stance, he supports exceptions in cases where a pregnancy must be terminated to save the mother’s life.

“Senate Cramer is pro-life and that means standing for ALL life, which inherently includes the child and the mother,” Block wrote. “If Roe were to be reversed, North Dakota has a trigger law in place, which includes exceptions for [the] life of the mother, and rape/incest. Senator Cramer is supportive of this.”

As we noted above, the fake comment attributed to Cramer spread amid controversy over a leaked Supreme Court draft decision, obtained by Politico and published on May 2, 2022. See here for more of Snopes’ reporting on the leak and debunking of abortion-related rumors over the years.