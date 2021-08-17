Does Pic Show Healthcare Worker Who Treated COVID Patients for ‘573 Days’?

A viral photograph in August 2021 shows a real healthcare worker who, as described in her placard, treated COVID-19 patients for "573 days" without being vaccinated or contracting the virus.

In August 2021, social media users enthusiastically shared a photograph of what appeared to be a woman wearing medical scrubs, holding a placard that opposed COVID-19 vaccination mandates for health care workers, a topic of growing controversy in the summer of 2021.

The picture was posted and shared in various online forums, but Danish Facebook user Kenn Jensen received hundreds of thousands of shares in less than a week for his Aug. 11 post. In the photo, the woman’s placard reads:

573 days face to face with Covid patients while unvaccinated.

Never got Covid.

I have an immune system.

Don’t mandate my choices!

The earliest instances of the photograph that we found were posted on Aug. 9, 2021, in two tweets posted in quick succession. However, they gave no clues as to the ultimate origins of the picture, or the identity and circumstances of the woman shown in it.

Despite extensive research, Snopes has not yet been able to identify the woman shown in the photograph, nor its date or the location where it was taken. As such, we can’t say whether she is, in fact, a healthcare professional, and if she is, whether she really did treat COVID-positive patients on a regular basis, “face to face,” without being vaccinated or contracting the virus.

As such, we are issuing a rating of “Unproven.” If definitive evidence emerges, we will update this fact check accordingly.