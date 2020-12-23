Is the COVID-19 Vaccine Vape Cartridge Real?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

In December 2020, as a vaccination for COVID-19 started rolling out across the U.S., a photograph supposedly showing a Pfizer vape cartridge containing a single dose of the vaccine started to circulate on social media:

This is not a genuine picture of a vape cartridge filled with a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccine is currently only available via an intramuscular (IM) injection. Neither Pfizer nor any other pharmaceutical company has produced a vape-version of this vaccine.

There are a few other hints that this picture is bogus. For instance, while Pfizer does make Viagra, a pill that treats erectile dysfunction, the company does not refer to itself as “makers of the boner pill” on packaging. This fake vaccine photo also claims that it was “made in China,” but the real COVID-19 vaccine is being manufactured in Germany, Belgium, and the United States.

A spokesperson for Pfizer confirmed to Reuters that this COVID-19 vape vaccine was indeed fake: