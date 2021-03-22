Did Costco Discontinue Kirkland Signature Shampoo and Conditioner?

In late December 2020, Reddit users pondered if Costco Wholesale’s Kirkland Signature shampoo and conditioner were being discontinued — and we noticed some Costco members were quite serious about their haircare products:

@Costco when will your Kirkland shampoo and conditioner return to stores? Please tell me it’s not discontinued! — Kate Farabaugh (@kate_farabaugh) March 8, 2021

@Costco why isn’t the Kirkland Shampoo & Conditioner available?!?!? Please don’t play me like that?!? #costco #kirklandshampooandconditioner — Wendy Mercado (@mwendy22) February 28, 2021

Other Reddit users on the r/Costco subreddit asked similar questions. Some loyal Costco customers believed the products might have been unavailable due to a redesign.

A Brief Statement from Costco

We reached out to Costco’s corporate team to find out more. On March 22, 2021, a Costco management spokesperson told us that “the Kirkland shampoo and conditioner products will be coming back into the warehouse.”

On the same day, a customer-service representative also said that the Kirkland Signature shampoo product was showing up as a “new item,” and that it was available at some locations. They also said they “believe it was not available for a while” because “they may have reformulated it or got a new vendor.”

Pureology Rumors

Unfounded rumors claimed that Kirkland Signature shampoo and conditioner are Pureology products that were rebranded. We found quite a bit of discussion on the r/Costco subreddit about that particular item. Some Costco members also made the claim on Twitter:

I JUST heard today that the Kirkland moisture shampoo is made by pureology — Phyllis LeBert (@phyllis_lebert) February 20, 2021

Fun fact: the purple Kirkland brand shampoo at costco is repackaged pureology. It’s also half the price, if not less. — MK (@MKBogg) January 27, 2021

We asked a customer-service representative about the Pureology claims but were told: “Kirkland is a private label product.”

Verdict

In any case, Costco had not discontinued its Kirkland Signature shampoo and conditioner. The products were expected to make a comeback to all stores in the future, and might already have reappeared for some members, as of the publication of this story.

In any case, Costco had not discontinued its Kirkland Signature shampoo and conditioner. The products were expected to make a comeback to all stores in the future, and might already have reappeared for some members, as of the publication of this story.