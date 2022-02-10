Costco and T-Mobile Email Scam Promises ‘Exclusive Reward’

An email using the Costco and T-Mobile names promises an "exclusive reward" and says, "We have been trying to reach you - Please respond!"

In February 2022, we reviewed scam emails that claimed to be from both Costco and T-Mobile that promised a “gift” or “exclusive reward.” The email subject lines in the scam read: “We have been trying to reach you – Please respond!”

Two of the “exclusive reward” messages with the Costco name and pink T-Mobile coloring that we reviewed read as follows:

We have been trying to reach you – Please respond! From: Costco.B7MWW.B7RJN@ffmananagolaso.com via mananagolaso.com Costco Hello Congratulations! You have been selected to get an exclusive reward [from Costco and T-Mobile] ! Your Name Came Up For a Costco Gift hurry up ! Your Reward is Ready Your account information : Customer:: (removed) Email: (removed) Reward: …………. Claim Reward Now T-Mobile Team Unsubscribe Here 10620 NW 123 Street Road Unit 102, Medley, Florida, 33178

The links in the Costco and T-Mobile scam emails led to biodastonder.co.uk and then redirected to the Russian website viewinnovations.ru. On this page, users were then told they could receive a $100 Costco gift card for taking a survey. However, this was also part of the scam.

We’ve seen the Florida mailing address (10620 NW 123 Street Road Unit 102, Medley, Florida, 33178) at the end of messages before in other similar scams that used the Lowe’s and UPS logos. It’s unclear how this location relates to the email scams.

In sum, we recommend that readers delete any emails that claim to be from both Costco and T-Mobile that promise an “exclusive reward.” These were not official messages from either company.