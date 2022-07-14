Who Is the Cop Checking His Phone in Uvalde Shooting Surveillance Video?

Claim A police officer checking his phone during the Uvalde school shooting on May 24, 2022, was Ruben Ruiz, husband of victim Eva Mireles.

On July 12, 2022, surveillance camera footage showing the hallway at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, during a May 24 mass shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers was released to the public.

The harrowing footage shows the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, walking the hallway and entering classrooms, where gunfire can then be heard. It also shows police entering the hallway, but failing to intervene as the sound of gunfire continued to rip through the school.

In the footage, an officer in the hallway can be seen with a handgun drawn, who at one point pulls a cell phone out of his pocket and looks at the screen. Social media users zoomed in on the image and noticed that the phone’s lock screen contained a “Punisher” logo with American flag colors.

Police in Uvalde have been heavily criticized for their response to the Robb Elementary shooting because they waited more than an hour before confronting the shooter as he opened fire in classrooms. So the image prompted disparaging commentary online:

God fuck this pic.twitter.com/cITPDiwguR — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) July 12, 2022

The image is authentic. But after it went viral, with angry comments about an officer checking his phone during an active shooter situation at an elementary school, some interjected to claim that the officer was Ruben Ruiz, whose wife, a teacher, was also inside the school. Joe Moody, a Texas state legislator from El Paso, for example, claimed it was Ruiz:

This is the husband of teacher Eva Mireles, who contacted him on his phone from her classroom while he was on-scene to say that she’d been shot and was dying. 1/2#txlege #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/C7m64uBmaQ — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) July 13, 2022

Ruiz’s wife, Eva Mireles, was inside the classroom where the shooting was occurring. She was corresponding with her husband and had told him she was shot.

But others claimed the person pictured was not Ruiz, but was instead a different officer from a different department.

That's not a Uvalde Police patch on his arm; it's a Uvalde school police patch. And those are lieutenant bars on the collar.



Meet Det./Lt. Mike Hernandez. pic.twitter.com/JprJjq9ICR — David Mongan (@LawyerDave1) July 13, 2022

We reached out to Uvalde police asking if the officer pictured is, in fact, Ruiz. We will update this story when and if we receive a response.

The Punisher logo originated with a Marvel character, an outlaw called Punisher, the logo has found favor among police, military, and also members of right wing extremist movements.