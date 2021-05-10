Did a Cop Really Catch His Wife Cheating, as Seen on TikTok?

A video showed a cop with a ponytail catch his wife cheating on him during a traffic stop.

Since at least early 2021, a video has been shared online that purportedly showed a cop catching his wife cheating on him with a man she met on Tinder. The video of what appeared to be a police officer performing a traffic stop has been viewed millions of times on TikTok and on YouTube.

One repost of the video from April 24 was viewed on TikTok more than 5 million times in just two weeks.

Was It Real?

Many of the commenters appeared to believe the video was real.

For example, one of the comments read: “I wouldn’t be really mad at the guy cause he didn’t know she had a husband.” More than 22,500 TikTok users liked the comment.

However, the video did not show a real cop catching his wife cheating on him. It was nothing more than a fun skit.

The Original Creator

TikTok user Grant H. Mortenson (@granted_happiness) responded to the popular repost. “Heyoo! This is actually my video; I both wrote the skit and played the officer in the video,” Mortenson said.

On May 7, he reposted the video in high quality with the title: “Cop Caught Cheating Wife.”

The Full Skit

The skit came in two parts and featured three actors.

In the first part, Mortenson asked the two people inside the car to get out and walk over to him. All of the people involved in the skit were actors. He proceeded to search the male driver, who told him that he met the woman on Tinder and that they’d been out a few times. He then told the man that she was his wife.

The second part showed the male driver leaving in the car. The cop character then left his wife on the side of the road after telling her to call her mom. He also told her that she was moving out:

In sum, the video of a cop pulling over a car and finding his cheating wife on a Tinder date was not real. See more of Mortenson’s skits on his TikTok channel.