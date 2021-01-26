Is the ‘Cookie Monster Rock’ Real?

In January 2021, a photograph started circulating on social media that supposedly showed two halves of a rock resembling the character Cookie Monster from the children’s show “Sesame Street”:

While it might be difficult to tell at first glance, one of these things is not like the others.

On the left, we see the cross section of a volcanic rock that was discovered by Lucas Fassari in Brazil. On the right, we see a Muppet named Cookie Monster.

This Cookie Monster rock went viral in January 2021 after geologist Mike Bowers posted a video of the unusual stone to Facebook. The video starts with an image of what appears to be an ordinary rock, but then it is split open to reveal a Cookie Monster agate:

Bowers said:

I think this is probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there … I have seen others but here you have it complete on both sides. This is very unusual. There are a few famous agates out there: the owl, the scared face. There are many approximate ones but it is rare to find one so well defined like this.

Bowers described this Cookie Monster rock as an agate, a common formation found in volcanic rocks. Here’s a description of what agate is and how it forms from Geology.com: