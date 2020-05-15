Are the Unvaccinated Being Forcibly Rounded up in Oklahoma?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

In mid-May 2020, Facebook users began circulating a years-old video in which a man claimed the government was scheming to forcibly round up unvaccinated people. The video circulated widely without any indication as to when it was filmed and with the words “Heads up Oklahoma” edited in, leading some to think it pertained to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic, specifically in the state of Oklahoma.

The video, which has been on YouTube since 2009, featured Greg Evensen, a blogger who described himself as a former Kansas State Trooper. In the video, Evensen discussed a government “edict of mandated vaccinations.”

Evensen said in the video that he had been “told by state troopers across the country that there are plans ready to be implemented that include roadblocks and chokepoints,” and that there was a plan to fit members of the public with microchips containing “all kinds of information,” including whether they had been vaccinated. Anyone who refused to be vaccinated, Evensen said, would be placed in buses and shipped off to detention.

Evensen’s comments appear to be a variation on a cross between two long-standing conspiracy theories. One theory centers on the mass detention of Americans — in most iterations the detention is to take place in camps created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). And the other theory centers on activists who believe vaccines are harmful, and that a nefarious conspiracy exists to force them on the public. His remarks were made during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic of 2009.

This isn’t the first time a large-scale emergency prompted a variation of the claim that FEMA would be forcing people to receive vaccines. During Hurricane Harvey in 2017, a false claim circulated that the agency was denying those impacted by the storm any aid unless they had been vaccinated.

Because the video was made in 2009 and has nothing to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (for which there is no vaccine, anyway, as of this writing), and because the statements made in the video allude to unfounded conspiracies that have not come to pass, we rate this claim “False.”