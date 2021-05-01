Is ‘Entire State of Connecticut’ Offering Free Drink with Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine?

The "entire state of Connecticut" is offering free drinks to anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine, starting May 19, 2021.

The entire state won’t be offering free drinks, just a number of restaurants that opt into participating in the initiative.

Between May 19 and May 31, 2021, in partnership with the state of Connecticut, a number of participating restaurants are offering free drinks to anyone who shows proof that they’ve had one or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are debating getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and you live in Connecticut, the state is partnering up with a number of restaurants to sweeten the deal.

Starting May 19, 2021, and continuing until the end of the month, the #CTDrinksOnUs initiative means participating restaurants will offer a free drink to anyone who offers proof of receiving one or two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the state tourism website:

The Connecticut Restaurant Association is partnering with Governor Lamont and the State of Connecticut to launch the #CTDrinksOnUs campaign, where participating Connecticut restaurants will offer complimentary drinks to patrons beginning on May 19. To take part in the promotion which will run through the end of May, customers simply show that they have received either one or both doses of a COVID vaccine, at which point they can select from a list of pre-set drinks (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) established by each participating restaurant. The promotion limits drinks to one per person and the purchase of food is required.

Participating restaurants are listed here. Any restaurant in the state can register to be a part of the initiative.

Connecticut isn’t alone in this effort. The Associated Press reported on a variety of similar promotions advertised across the U.S. as states responded to a slowdown in vaccination rates.

Given that only restaurants that opt in to participate are offering the free drink, and not all restaurants are offering this deal, we rate this claim as a “Mixture.”