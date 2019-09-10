Did Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Beaches After Hurricane Dorian?
A variety of debris and unusual items washed up in Florida in summer 2019 due to Hurricane Dorian.
- Published 10 September 2019
Claim
Bricks of cocaine washed ashore in Florida after Hurricane Dorian.
Origin
On Sept. 10, 2019, social media users encountered a video posted by @NowThisNews that reported bricks of cocaine had washed ashore on a beach in Florida after Hurricane Dorian:
Hurricane Dorian washed up bricks of cocaine on Florida’s coast pic.twitter.com/ApEtNvR7tb
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 10, 2019
While the described incident may seem somewhat strange, the video was based on genuine news reports.
Days earlier, CNN reported that Melbourne City police found a brick of cocaine on a beach after a beach-goer reported it as a “suspicious package.” The officer had the package’s contents tested and confirmed that they were cocaine:
A beachgoer found the drugs, pointing out a “suspicious package” to a patrol officer monitoring the beach, Melbourne city spokeswoman Cheryl Mall told CNN. The officer took the package into custody, and the contents were tested, confirming the cocaine.
A few miles north, in Cocoa Beach, officers turned up another package of narcotics that had washed ashore after the hurricane. Local news outlet Florida Today reported that officers found a duffel bag containing 15 kilos of cocaine worth about $300,000:
Cocoa Beach police are asking beachcombers in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian to be cautious about suspicious packages after a duffel bag stuffed with 15 kilos of cocaine washed ashore over.
The find — worth at least $300,000 — came before Dorian’s violent stirrings in the Atlantic led to a single brick of cocaine being found along a beach in Melbourne.
“There is a possibility that more will come onshore. Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere,” said Manny Hernandez, spokesman for the Cocoa Beach Police Department.
“We’re telling people to be cautious and not to grab or handle it because if there is an opening, it can go into your pores and you can overdose,” he said.
While these news reports may seem unusual, these incidents were not the first time drugs had washed ashore in Florida. In 2016, law enforcement recovered 20 kilos of cocaine worth about $600,000& near Jupiter Island in Martin County. A similar discovery was made the following year near Melbourne Beach.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes