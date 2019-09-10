Did Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Beaches After Hurricane Dorian?

On Sept. 10, 2019, social media users encountered a video posted by @NowThisNews that reported bricks of cocaine had washed ashore on a beach in Florida after Hurricane Dorian:

Hurricane Dorian washed up bricks of cocaine on Florida’s coast pic.twitter.com/ApEtNvR7tb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 10, 2019

While the described incident may seem somewhat strange, the video was based on genuine news reports.

Days earlier, CNN reported that Melbourne City police found a brick of cocaine on a beach after a beach-goer reported it as a “suspicious package.” The officer had the package’s contents tested and confirmed that they were cocaine:

A beachgoer found the drugs, pointing out a “suspicious package” to a patrol officer monitoring the beach, Melbourne city spokeswoman Cheryl Mall told CNN. The officer took the package into custody, and the contents were tested, confirming the cocaine.

A few miles north, in Cocoa Beach, officers turned up another package of narcotics that had washed ashore after the hurricane. Local news outlet Florida Today reported that officers found a duffel bag containing 15 kilos of cocaine worth about $300,000:

Cocoa Beach police are asking beachcombers in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian to be cautious about suspicious packages after a duffel bag stuffed with 15 kilos of cocaine washed ashore over. The find — worth at least $300,000 — came before Dorian’s violent stirrings in the Atlantic led to a single brick of cocaine being found along a beach in Melbourne. “There is a possibility that more will come onshore. Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere,” said Manny Hernandez, spokesman for the Cocoa Beach Police Department. “We’re telling people to be cautious and not to grab or handle it because if there is an opening, it can go into your pores and you can overdose,” he said.

While these news reports may seem unusual, these incidents were not the first time drugs had washed ashore in Florida. In 2016, law enforcement recovered 20 kilos of cocaine worth about $600,000& near Jupiter Island in Martin County. A similar discovery was made the following year near Melbourne Beach.