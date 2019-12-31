Is Jason Garrett Out as Dallas Cowboys’ Coach?

The Dallas Cowboys are ending 2019 with questions lingering about the future of their coach, Jason Garrett.

Rumors circulated that Garrett would be fired from his post with the NFL team after a subpar performance in 2019 and in spite of a win over the Washington Redskins on Dec. 29, prompting readers to ask Snopes.com to verify. The sports news site ESPN reported that Garrett was set to meet on Dec. 31 with team owner Jerry Jones and Jones’ son, Stephen, who is the Cowboys’ executive vice president.

But as of this writing, per ESPN, Garrett “remains the Dallas Cowboys’ coach — at least for now”:

Garrett’s future, however, remains the Cowboys’ most pressing issue. His contract expires Jan. 14, but after Sunday’s 47-16 season-ending win over Washington, Jerry Jones said he did not have a timetable for a decision and did not seem to care that other teams, particularly in his division, would have a chance to start the hiring process before the Cowboys if he opts to move on from Garrett. […] Garrett is 85-67 as Cowboys coach but has won only two playoff games since 2011. While he has had only one losing season (4-12 in 2015), the 8-8 finish in 2019 was the fourth of his career. He entered the season knowing he had to win but could not get the Cowboys into the playoffs.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.