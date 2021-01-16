Did CNN Issue Correction That Ted Cruz’s ‘QAnon Pin’ Was Actually a Doritos Chip?

CNN issued a correction that read, "Sen. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a pin featuring a QAnon symbol. It was later discovered that this was not a QAnon pin, but a Doritos snack chip stuck to his suit."

Correcting an article that never existed is certainly a creative way of falsifying information. On Jan. 15, 2021, members of the media tweeted a purported CNN correction to an article about U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, with one calling it the “Correction of the century.”

The “correction” read:

A previous version of this story misstated that Sen. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a pin featuring a QAnon symbol. It was later discovered that this was not a QAnon pin, but a Doritos snack chip stuck to his suit.

CNN reporter Daniel Dale tweeted in response to the screenshot, “Friends, I regret to inform you that this is not real. There is no CNN Doritos correction.”

Even Cruz got in on the false correction by tweeting, “I do love Doritos.”

I do love Doritos. https://t.co/TpmNNj16B8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 16, 2021

We thus rate this claim as “False.”