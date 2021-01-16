Did CNN Issue Correction That Ted Cruz’s ‘QAnon Pin’ Was Actually a Doritos Chip?

Beware tweeted screenshots traveling without links.

  • Published 16 January 2021
Image via Twitter.

Claim

CNN issued a correction that read, "Sen. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a pin featuring a QAnon symbol. It was later discovered that this was not a QAnon pin, but a Doritos snack chip stuck to his suit."

Rating

False
False
About this rating

Origin

Correcting an article that never existed is certainly a creative way of falsifying information. On Jan. 15, 2021, members of the media tweeted a purported CNN correction to an article about U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, with one calling it the “Correction of the century.”

The “correction” read:

A previous version of this story misstated that Sen. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a pin featuring a QAnon symbol. It was later discovered that this was not a QAnon pin, but a Doritos snack chip stuck to his suit.

CNN reporter Daniel Dale tweeted in response to the screenshot, “Friends, I regret to inform you that this is not real. There is no CNN Doritos correction.”

Even Cruz got in on the false correction by tweeting, “I do love Doritos.”

We thus rate this claim as “False.”