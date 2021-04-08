Did a CNN Poll Give Joe Biden a Grade of 9.4 Out of 10?

On April 7, 2021, the America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page published a post for a story about U.S. President Joe Biden. Its headline read: “CNN Poll Gives Biden Grade of 9.4 Out of 10.”

The article that purportedly cited a CNN poll appeared to have originally been published on Feb. 10, 2021:

In a new poll directed by news organization CNN, President Joe Biden has received his most confidence-boosting grade yet. Of all respondents responding as Democrat, Republican, and Independent, America’s follow-up to the embarrassment of Donald Trump has garnered a 9.4 out of 10, the highest approval rating since Barack Obama’s first term with a 9.6. Biden is certainly hitting a home run across the nation with his strategy of actually giving a shit about American citizens dying from the Trump plague, a key weakness in his former 2020 rival’s platform. Although Trump was vaguely responsible for the “Warp Speed” program, consisting of making a phone call to the front desk at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and mumbling: “Hurry up”, he more or less abandoned the entire issue while thousands expired, to concentrate on feeding his dangerously stupid cult bullshit about “stolen elections” and imaginary “dead voters.” A similar poll from the network last year gave Trump a grade of 1.8, which only got that high because Wal-Mart had a sale on “Jitterbug” phones the month it was running, and because many Trump supporters pressed both the “1” and “2” buttons simultaneously, attempting to enter in a “12”.

This item about a CNN poll giving Biden a high grade was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The story originated with a Facebook page and website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.