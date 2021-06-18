Rep. Clyde, Officer Fanone, and the Handshake That Wasn’t

On June 16, 2021, U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia turned away instead of shaking the hand of injured D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone when it was offered.

Since Clyde did not respond to Snopes' request for an interview, this fact check cannot speak to the question of why he didn't shake Fanone's hand, and any explanations of his behavior are to some degree subjective and speculative.

In mid-June 2021, viral social media posts claimed a U.S. Republican congressman who has previously been accused of attempting to downplay the seriousness of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack refused to shake hands with a police officer who had tried that day to protect the federal building from the violent mob of Donald Trump supporters.

Before we unpack that accusation, some context: On June 15, the House of Representatives approved a proposal on a 406-21 vote to award the highest congressional honor to the Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) for protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

Those who voted “no” on the measure to recognize officers with the Congressional Gold Medal were all Republicans who said they had qualms with describing the events of Jan. 6 as an “insurrection” or the Capitol as a “temple of democracy,” among other issues, according to news reports and the congressional voting record.

The day after that vote, a group including MPD officer Michael Fanone, who was injured during the Jan. 6 attack, visited the Capitol to try to meet with the above-mentioned Republicans and share his experience of trying to fend off the mob.

On an elevator during that June 16 tour, Fanone said, he introduced himself to Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde — who is one of the aforementioned 21 Republicans — and the congressman did not shake his hand.

How the Rumor Spread

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat who represents a portion of California’s Bay Area, was among the first people to report the alleged elevator encounter on Twitter.

“Fanone introduced himself as ‘someone who fought to defend the Capitol’ and put out his hand. Clyde refused to shake it,” he tweeted June 16 around 3:30 p.m. EST.

Multiple news outlets ran with the story, including The Washington Post, which claimed in a headline: “GOP congressman refuses to shake hands with D.C. police officer who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

For hours, it was unclear how, or by what communication method, the Democratic congressman heard about the purported interaction. No photographs of Fanone’s June 16 Capitol visit in Getty Image’s database included Swalwell, and Fanone didn’t say Swalwell was present, so it’s unlikely he was a firsthand eyewitness. Later on, The Washington Post reported that Fanone somehow told Swalwell about what supposedly happened in the elevator shortly after the alleged run-in.

Swalwell’s office did not respond to Snopes’ interview request to explain how he heard about the alleged incident or why he believed the contents of his tweet were factual.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican serving Illinois, said he called the police officer after Swalwell’s tweet went viral, and Fanone confirmed with him the alleged event took place.

Evidence To Support the Claim

As posts about the interaction spread rapidly online, Fanone went on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight” to explain the incident for himself:

Fanone: I saw Congressman Clyde standing outside of an elevator. I was there with also [Capitol Police Officer] Harry Dunn, who accompanied me throughout the Capitol, went into the elevator. I told, I, you know, greeted Congressman Clyde. I was very cordial. I extended my hand to shake his hand. He just stared at me. I asked him if he was going to shake my hand, and he told me that he didn’t know who I was. So, I introduced myself. I said that I was officer Micheal Fanone; that I was a D.C. Metropolitan police officer who fought on Jan. 6 to defend the Capitol and, as a result, I suffered a traumatic brain injury, as well as a heart attack, after having been tased numerous times at the base of my skull, as well as being severely beaten. At that point, the Congressman turned away from me, pulled out a cell phone. It looked like he was attempting to pull up like an audio recording app on his phone and, again, like never acknowledged me at any point. As soon as the elevator’s doors open, he ran as quickly as he could like a coward. Lemon: Like a coward, didn’t shake your hand. Fanone: Correct, absolutely not.

In summary, Fanone told the news anchor that he extended his hand to Clyde, and the Congressman responded saying he didn’t recognize the police officer. After that, Fanone said he introduced himself as a “police officer who fought on Jan. 6 to defend the Capitol,” and then Clyde allegedly “turned away.”

The police officer likened the interaction to “Clyde giving the middle finger to myself and every other member of [MPD] and U.S. Capitol Police that responded that day,” according to a recording of his CNN appearance.

No photo or video evidence existed to corroborate Fanone’s story. However, Harry Dunn, a 13-year veteran of the Capitol Police, told Snopes he was in the elevator, too, and verified the key points of Fanone’s CNN interview in an email to Snopes, displayed below:

In other words, he told us that both police officers “said hello” to the Congressman and when Fanone extended his hand, “Rep Clyde looked down at Mike’s hand and looked away almost immediately.”

Dunn’s account of what happened next matched Fanone’s (Fanone asked Clyde if he was going to shake his hand, Clyde said he did not know who he was, and Fanone introduced himself).

“As Mike was doing that, Clyde kept inching as close to the wall as he could,” Dunn told Snopes. “He was fidgeting with his phone and … opened the video recorder mode and started to record. Mike and I looked at each other and shook our heads and we both said ‘unbelievable.'”

Snopes contacted Clyde’s office for his response to the accusations, but we have not heard back. (The congressman also did not respond to other news media, including The Washington Post, Business Insider, and CNN.)

Our Conclusion

Nothing leads us to believe Fanone’s story isn’t accurate, and Dunn’s corroboration as an eyewitness is enough to confirm the claim as true.

The caveat, however, is that without the congressman’s own explanation for his actions, all possible explanations for why he did not appear to accept Fanone’s greeting are subjective. We only have Fanone’s and Dunn’s word for the claim that he was fully aware of the police officer’s invitation to shake hands and consciously rejected it. It’s possible that Clyde did not hear or understand Fanone’s introduction, for whatever reasons. Perhaps he was wearing wireless headphones or another Bluetooth device that prevented him from hearing, for example.

Our invitation to Clyde to tell his side of the story still stands.