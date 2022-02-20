Are These ‘Clueless’ Crocs Real?

Thigh-high socks, plaid miniskirts, and over-the-top hat designs, the rom-com “Clueless” is, if nothing else, an ode to the pinnacle of 1990s fashion. And nearly three decades after the film originally debuted, its telltale style was reintroduced to the fashion world.

Cue 2022, when the foam clog shoe brand Crocs introduced its “Clueless” collection sold exclusively on the shopping website Zappos. The online vendor took to Twitter to announce the launch of its Zappos x Crocs “Clueless” shoe collection on Valentine’s Day, noting that the shoes were a “capsule inspired by the four great fashion icons of the movie.”

Ugh, AS IF you’d miss out on the #ZapposxCrocsClueless drop! ❤️ We collabed with two totally classic brands @Crocs and @Clueless on a capsule inspired by the four great fashion icons of the movie. Shop #ZapposxCrocsClueless now, only at Zappos: https://t.co/PGnf3G6eyQ pic.twitter.com/hDPkMzlhmw — Zappos.com (@Zappos) February 14, 2022

Yes, it’s totally true. (As if we’d lie to you.) Each shoe in the four-design collection is named for one of the film’s main characters. The Cher, for example, is colored in a “Yellow Plaid Perfection, Duh,” inspired by Alicia Silverstone’s yellow plaid tartan school outfit. The Dionne takes its inspiration from Stacey Dash’s iconic black plaid and chain outfit and is fittingly named “Black Plaid Perfection, Duh,” — now sold out. Consumers can channel their inner Tai (played by Brittany Murphy) in the “Way Chill Mineral Blue” slides, or embrace their flamboyant Amber (Elisa Donovan) side with the “Leopard, or Whatever” crocs.

If the shoes alone weren’t enough to access your inner 90s wild child, rest easy. Crocs also unveiled four charm packs, two of which are sold out as of this writing.

Portraying the life of a rich, popular Beverly Hills teenager, the 1995 pop classic starred Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, and Stacey Dash, and chronicled the experience of high school students in the 1990s and is now considered by some to be a cult classic. As Vogue writer Sarah Spellings wrote, the “most memorable character in ‘Clueless’ is the costume design.”

In the early months of 2022, 1990s fashion once again took center stage as many designers recycled and upcycled fashion from the end of the 20th century — and Crocs joined the bandwagon to reinvent the leopard print and plaid patterns that took center stage in the flick.

It’s not the first round of internet fame for the questionably fashionable shoes. In June 2021, Crocs made headlines when the company teamed up with the French fashion brand Balenciaga to introduce stiletto crocs. A month prior, the company provided 10,000 free pairs of crocs to healthcare workers during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

