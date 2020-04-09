Is Clinton-Owned Medical Supply Price Gouging During COVID-19 Pandemic?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

In April 2020, readers brought it to our attention that website Potatriots Unite published an article positing that “monsters” like the Clintons were quadrupling the prices of ventilators and medical masks in order to get rich during the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic:

Clinton-Owned Medical Supply Company Quadruples Price for Ventilators and Masks As the country tries to find the best way to get the ventilators President Trump says we don’t need to the places that he says don’t need them most, monsters like the Clintons are ramping up efforts to get rich from a national emergency. According to our sources, which may or may not be reliable, Clinton Medical Supply and Bicycle Parts is raising the prices on essential equipment, including ventilators and coveted N95 masks, to more than four times the normal price: […]

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

To be clear: The COVID-19 pandemic is a serious threat. And although there was concern in the U.S. about reported price-gouging around items like hand sanitizer, “Clinton Medical Supply and Bicycle Parts” was not the subject of that concern because it did not exist.

