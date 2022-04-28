Was Bill Clinton Photographed with Epstein and Maxwell at the White House?

Claim U.S. President Bill Clinton was photographed with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the White House during his time as commander in chief.

Rating True About this rating Context According to the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, the pictures were captured by White House photographer Ralph Alswang on Sept. 29, 1993. Epstein and Maxwell were photographed speaking with Clinton after the president made remarks at an event for donors to the White House restoration project. The Daily Beast later reported that Epstein visited the White House at least 17 times during Clinton’s term in office.

A picture is frequently shared on social media that appears to show former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaking with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell at the White House. This is a real photograph.

After we contacted the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum for more information, they sent over two additional pictures, for a total of three photographs of Clinton, Epstein, and Maxwell together.

(Courtesy: Ralph Alswang/White House, 1993)

A caption on RollingStone.com said the pictures showed Epstein and Maxwell receiving a “VIP tour.” However, a spokesperson for the Clinton library told us that “‘tour’ is probably not the correct way to describe this image.”

“The president made brief remarks for the White House Restoration Project event, then greeted individuals present,” a spokesperson told us. The event was said to have been for donors.

All three photographs were captured by White House photographer Ralph Alswang on Sept. 29, 1993.

The spokesperson for the Clinton library also directed us to a public link that provided more information about the event. “These images were released through a Freedom of Information Act request, FOIA case # 2006-1135-F, segment 85,” the spokesperson said. “The public can access the finding aid the processing archivist produced at the following link.”

The link to the Clinton Digital Library, part of the National Archives website, noted that then-first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton was also in attendance. It read as follows: “President Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton host a reception for ‘The Donors to the White House Restoration Project of 1993’ in the Blue Room and the Green Room.”

We also found, on TheWire.in, this fourth picture from the same day that showed Clinton shaking hands with Epstein as Maxwell looked on:

Courtesy: William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum

In addition to these pictures of Clinton with Epstein and Maxwell, we’ve published other stories that showed the former president had been photographed with one or the other in different situations.

Further, The Daily Beast reported that, during the time Clinton was in office, he had been visited at the White House by Epstein at least 17 times.

In sum, yes, these were real pictures that showed Clinton greeting Epstein and Maxwell inside the White House in 1993.