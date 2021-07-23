Yes, the Cleveland Indians Have a New Name

The Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland Guardians.

On July 23, 2021, the Major League baseball team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced a name change: The team will henceforth be known as the Cleveland Guardians. The team posted an announcement of the change to social media:

In a statement posted to Facebook the Cleveland Indigenous Coalition hailed the change.

“This momentous occasion is the culmination of over 60 years of grassroots advocacy and activism by Indigenous leadership,” the statement read.

“Our community has worked tirelessly to be recognized as diverse and vibrant, instead of being portrayed in inaccurate and harmful ways,” the coalition statement continued. “This name change will help create a place where Native American children and their families are valued and fully seen.”

The name change trended on Twitter, with commentary from some stating they didn’t like it while others praised the new name and logo: