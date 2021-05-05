Did CIA Video Feature ‘Intersectional,’ ‘Cisgender,’ ‘Latina’ Woman?

An April 2021 CIA promotional video showed a Latina agent describing herself as a “woman of color,” “mom,” “a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder,” who is also “intersectional.”

In the video titled “Humans of CIA,” a Latina CIA employee described herself: “I am a woman of color. I am a mom. I am a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.” She added that she is a “daughter of immigrants” and “intersectional,” which refers to the the complex way in which the effects of multiple forms of discrimination (such as racism, sexism, and classism) combine or overlap, especially in the experiences of marginalized individuals or groups.

The CIA’s official Twitter account shared a clip from the video, which appeared to be part of a recruitment strategy highlighting diversity within the agency. In early 2021, the CIA rebranded its website, featuring people of color prominently in its promotions. The same appears true for these recruitment videos:

#WednesdayWisdom "I am unapologetically me. I want you to be unapologetically you, whoever you are. Whether you work at #CIA, or anywhere else in the world. Command your space. Mija, you are worth it." — CIA (@CIA) April 28, 2021

In the video, the woman also said, “But my existence is not a box-checking exercise. I am a walking declaration, a woman whose inflection does not rise at the end of her sentences, suggesting that a question has been asked. I did not sneak into the CIA. My employment was not and is not the result of a fluke or a slip through the cracks. I earned my way in, and I earned my way up the ranks of this organization.”

The full video was posted on the CIA’s official YouTube page:

The video had critics on both sides of the aisle. Conservatives lambasted the video as “woke propaganda.” Tucker Carlson of Fox News poked fun at it on his show with a graphic labeling the CIA as the “Cisgender Intersectional Agency.” He said U.S. President Joe Biden’s CIA was filled with spies who “talk mostly about themselves.”

Others, however, criticized the CIA for co-opting the language of the left to attract attention.

this is a video made by the CIA as part of their recruitment drive. look at the language used, and the t-shirt she's wearing: a literal raised fist. you can't make this shit up. they are coopting what was supposed to be an emancipatory language to enact mass murder and torture pic.twitter.com/ljMsZhBpSP — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) May 1, 2021

If putatively "woke" language can so easily be co-opted by the CIA, is it really emancipatory? Either time to get new language or pay less attention to language. https://t.co/GguxQvC4g5 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 2, 2021

Comedian Blaire Erskine made fun of the video in a parody of her own in which she said, “You know, if I could go back and tell this little baby girl something, I would go tell her that women can do murder, too,” she said. “We can do a little murder, too, if we want to.”

Why I love working for the CIA. pic.twitter.com/Frs3OnNgP3 — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) May 3, 2021

Given that this was a real video released by the CIA, we rate this claim as “True.”