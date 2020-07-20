Does a Photo Show Sen. Chuck Schumer Kissing a Young Girl?

In July 2020, some social media users started spreading a photograph of an older man kissing a young girl and claimed that it showed U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York with a child on the island of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein:

No evidence exists to support this claim. The rumor did not originate with any credible reports and is based solely on the notion that the above-displayed man bares a passing resemblance to the New York senator. We compared photographs of Schumer to the man in this photo, and it seems clear that they are two different individuals. For one, Schumer has a large freckle on his left cheek that is absent in the above-displayed picture.

Also, a spokesperson for the senator told Politifact it was “absolutely not” Schumer in the photograph.

While this picture may appear to show an illicit act at first glance (especially when it is shared along with the claim that it was taken on Epstein’s island), we have been unable to determine many details about the photograph. It’s possible, for instance, that it shows a harmless display of affection between a grandfather and a grandchild.

This picture has been online since at least June 2019. At the time, it was circulated as if it showed an anonymous pedophile. These early posts were not accompanied by any evidence to support these claims. A few months later, the picture started circulating along with a caption claiming that it showed the fate of a young girl in Africa. One posting in French on Instagram associated the picture with an article from the British tabloid The Sun about a “paedo paradise” in Gambia. However, this photograph does not appear in The Sun’s article, and we’ve found no reporting to corroborate the claim that the picture was taken in Gambia.

It wasn’t until July 2020, more than a year after the photograph first started to spread online, that social media users started to claim it showed Schumer. This “revelation” wasn’t based on credible reporting, police reports, or documentation showing that the senator was on the island owned by Epstein, a billionaire financier who committed suicide in jail while awaiting trial on new sex-trafficking charges. Rather, it appears someone noticed the person in the photograph looked somewhat like Schumer and passed along a rumor.