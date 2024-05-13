Chuck Norris Resigned as 'Honorary Scoutmaster' in Boy Scouts After 35 Years?

Claim: Martial artist and actor Chuck Norris resigned as an "honorary scoutmaster" for Boy Scouts of America, saying, "I'm not sure what they represent anymore." Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

On May 11, 2024, the VibeVerse Facebook page posted a meme claiming martial artist and actor Chuck Norris resigned from his position of "honorary scoutmaster" for Boy Scouts of America. The meme read, "Chuck Norris Resigns as an Honorary Scout Master After 35 Years: 'I'm Not Sure What They Represent Anymore.'"

The first comment under the Facebook post featured a link to an unrelated article on amazing.drinkfood.info displaying the headline, "Top 10 Famous People Who Served in Military – Top 10 Famous People Who Served in Military."

Other users on X also shared the rumor about Norris' purported resignation as honorary scoutmaster.

However, Norris did not resign from an honorary scoutmaster position with Boy Scouts of America. This rumor originated in a May 9 post on a Facebook page associated with the America's Last Line of Defense network of satire and parody websites. According to the page's description, "Nothing on this page is real."

The America's Last Line of Defense post displayed the caption, "For 35 years, Chuck Norris has taken one Boy Scout Troop on a wilderness adventure for two weeks over the summer. Scouts from across the nation compete in physical challenges and fundraisers to win the coveted prize. This year, he's stepping aside."

This rumor followed a similar claim about actor Vin Diesel supposedly pulling an annual $1 million donation to Boy Scouts of America. Both rumors originated on the satirical America's Last Line of Defense Facebook page and appeared inspired by recent news. On May 7, The Associated Press (AP) reported Roger Krone — the organization's president and chief executive officer — announced a name change to Scouting America, officially taking effect in 2025. The AP reported the name change was part of the group's effort to focus on inclusion in the wake of sexual-abuse claims and bankruptcy.

