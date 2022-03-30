Did Chris Rock Make a ‘Heartbreaking’ Post?

After actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, an article tease from The New York Post claimed that Rock had recently made a "heartbreaking recent post." The tease led to an article published on PageSix.com, a website affiliated with the Post. It said that Rock had previously discussed on a podcast that he had been bullied as a child and sought therapy later in life. However, despite these revelations, the truth was that there was no "heartbreaking recent post." The article mentioned nothing of Rock making any posts, whether on social media or elsewhere. The tease appeared to be misleading clickbait.

Did this mean that Rock had previously made a social media post about the Oscars or Smith? Perhaps it meant he addressed the incident at the Academy Awards? Is he active on Instagram and Twitter? These are some questions that might have come to mind for anyone who saw the intriguing tease.

Upon clicking the tease, it led to ZergNet.com. In order to read the resulting story, we then clicked again on the words, “Chris Rock’s Heartbreaking Recent Post Has New Meaning Now.” We were then led to a story on PageSix.com, a website affiliated with the Post.

The article had the headline, “Chris Rock recently opened up about letting people ‘walk all over’ him.” It was about how Rock had discussed on a podcast that he was bullied as a child and that it led him to seek therapy later in life.

It referenced a story on People.com that was published on March 29. The People.com article mentioned nothing of Rock making a “heartbreaking recent post,” which was the claim made by the tease on The New York Post’s website:

Chris Rock recently expressed that he’s let people “walk all over” him since his childhood. His revelation came on the Jan. 12 episode of Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, two months before Will Smith smacked the comedian across the face during Sunday’s Academy Awards. On the podcast, Rock, 57, recounted being “bullied ridiculously” throughout his childhood. He said, “Half of the bullying was because I was just a little guy. Then I got bused to school and the bullying was because I was little guy and I was Black. I was getting double bullied.”

Rock also talked on the podcast about dealing with childhood trauma in therapy, saying: “Until you deal with all your childhood shit, you just, nothing’s gonna work out for you.”

In sum, while it’s possible that Rock‘s recent bullying and therapy revelations during a January 2022 podcast could potentially have “new meaning” following the Oscars incident with Smith, there’s no evidence that Rock made a “heartbreaking recent post.” It appeared to be misleading clickbait from The New York Post.