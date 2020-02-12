Can Popping Bubble Wrap from China Expose You to Coronavirus?

On Feb. 10, 2020, the North Carolina Breaking News Facebook page posted a message warning that people should not pop bubble wrap packing material because it might put them at risk of catching the coronavirus:

RALEIGH NC – DO NOT POP BUBBLE WRAP In an era of online shopping and global shipping, a new threat has emerged. Many have wondered if they are at risk of catching the new coronavirus from a bubble wrap they receive from China. Almost certainly yes, according to how the Coronavirus manifests itself and the duration in which it can sustain itself in enclosed environments. But what enclosed environment you ask! BUBBLE WRAP! DO NOT POP THE BUBBLE WRAP. The ambient air in those concealed bubbles could could absolutely house them virus in non viable format for up to a year.

This item was not a factual recounting of any official news or warning. The post originated with a Facebook page whose “About” block describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature:

