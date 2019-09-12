Was a Child Spotted Smoking a Cigarette at a Soccer Game?
As we often say, appearances can be very deceiving.
- Published 12 September 2019
Claim
A photograph shows a child smoking a cigarette at a soccer game.
Origin
On Sept. 8, 2019, an image supposedly showing a child smoking during a football match went viral on Twitter:
This image is a screenshot from a video that was shared on Twitter. The video had racked up more than 8 million views and had generated hundreds of comments from people who were shocked to see a child smoking a cigarette:
This video, however, does not feature a child. The person smoking in this footage is actually a 36-year-old man.
While the man may look particularly young in the above-displayed clip, a photograph posted by Instagram user Yüreğini Koy Ortaya shows this smoking fan is an adult:
View this post on Instagram
Ortaya wrote: “‘Sigara içen çocuk’ diye paylaşsigim arkadaşın 36 yaşında olduğu ortaya çıkdi.” This can be roughly translated to: “‘The smoking child’ turned out to be a 36-year-old friend.”
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes