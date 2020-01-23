Is Chick-fil-A Giving Away Its Food Free for a Year?

Always check the expiration date on social media promotions.

  • Published 23 January 2020
Image via David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Claim

Chick-fil-A is giving away free meals from the chain in 2020.

Rating

Outdated
About this rating

Origin

In January 2020, posts on Facebook from December 2019 recirculated, stating that the fast food chain Chick-fil-A was promoting a free food offer. 
The promotions were indeed real, at least at one point. A representative for Chick-fil-A told Snopes that each Chick-fil-A location is a locally owned and operated franchise and could hold special promotions limited to each location. So the promotions seen in the above posts applied only at those specific restaurants. 

Both Chick-fil-A restaurants pictured above — in McCalla, Alabama, and Dalton, Georgia — invited customers to enter a drawing for a chance to win free Chick-fil-A meals for the year of 2020.

But deadlines to enter both promotions passed in December 2019. Therefore we rate the claim about the promotions as “Outdated.” 

