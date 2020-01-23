Is Chick-fil-A Giving Away Its Food Free for a Year?

In January 2020, posts on Facebook from December 2019 recirculated, stating that the fast food chain Chick-fil-A was promoting a free food offer.

The promotions were indeed real, at least at one point. A representative for Chick-fil-A told Snopes that each Chick-fil-A location is a locally owned and operated franchise and could hold special promotions limited to each location. So the promotions seen in the above posts applied only at those specific restaurants.

Both Chick-fil-A restaurants pictured above — in McCalla, Alabama, and Dalton, Georgia — invited customers to enter a drawing for a chance to win free Chick-fil-A meals for the year of 2020.

But deadlines to enter both promotions passed in December 2019. Therefore we rate the claim about the promotions as “Outdated.”