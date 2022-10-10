Avoid ‘Chick-fil-A Fans’ Facebook Pages That Push Prize Scams

Claim A Facebook page claims you can win a Chick-fil-A prize by liking, sharing, and commenting on a post, and by following a link that leads to surveys.

On Oct. 10, 2022, a reader asked us to look into several Facebook pages named Chick-fil-A Fans that all claimed to be giving away special prizes. According to posts on these pages, all users needed to do was like, share, and comment on a post with the word “Done.” After that, they were instructed to visit a website to fill out several surveys.

However, there was no Chick-fil-A prize to be had. This was nothing more than an old survey scam. The text in the post below contained the words, “for those of you who have received comments from me have been selected as winners.” A search of Facebook for these exact words with quotes, when sorted by “Posts” and “Most Recent,” showed numerous results for other scams.

Multiple Facebook pages named Chick-fil-A Fans pushed this scam.

For years, such scams ask users to fill out a seemingly endless number of surveys, promising between surveys that if they keep submitting more surveys that they would win the prize originally promised. However, in this case, the survey website didn’t even once mention Chick-fil-A.

One big sign that these Chick-fil-A Fans Facebook pages were not legitimate was the fact that they didn’t have a verified badge. The official Chick-fil-A Facebook page, which does display a verified badge, was not promoting a prize giveaway, because the promotion wasn’t real.

For more information on these kinds of survey scams, we recommend visiting our previous stories that covered other fake Chick-fil-A prize offers also hosted by Facebook.