Chick-fil-A Will Be Closed on Christmas 2021, Which Is a Saturday

Chick-fil-A will be closed on Saturdays now.

In mid-November 2021, KSTU, a Salt Lake City-based Fox affiliate news station, published a headline that misleadingly reported that the fast food chain Chick-fil-A would be “closing on Saturday now, too,” indicating that the restaurants, which are already closed on Sundays, would now be closed both weekend days.

That is not the case. If one reads the article accompanying the headline, KSTU actually reports that Chick-fil-A locations will be closed just one Saturday — Christmas Day, which in 2021 falls on a Saturday:

Because Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, the fast food chain announced it will be closed on the holiday, in addition to the following Sunday, CNN reported. It’s a double-whammy for Chick-fil-A lovers who must wait an entire weekend, until Monday, December 27, to get their hands on their favorite sandwich.

The CNN article linked above carries a more sober, but accurate headline: “Chick-fil-A will be closed Christmas weekend.”

Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays so that its employees can “set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose.” The fact the restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day isn’t unique. Many businesses, large and small, close every year on the holiday.