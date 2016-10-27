CLAIM

On 26 October 2016, Donald Trump surrogate and former Charles in Chargeactor Scott Baio took to Facebook to share some new “discoveries” he had unearthed about the Clinton family. Chief among them was the claim that Chelsea Clinton had married the nephew of billionaire and philanthropist George Soros:

Some Clinton connection I just discovered.

So Chelsea is married to George SOROS nephew.

Baio didn’t provide any evidence that Marc Mezvinsky, Chelsea Clinton’s husband, was related in any way to George Soros. The closest the actor came to connecting the two was when he said (falsely) that Clinton and Mezvinsky had been married at Soros’ mansion.

While this rumor has been circulating for several years, it is as untrue now as it always was. Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky were married at Astor Courts on the old Astor estate Ferncliff Farm, a property that is not owned by George Soros.

Furthermore, it’s unclear where Baio “discovered” that Marc Mezvinsky was the nephew of George Soros, as this claim is demonstrably untrue. The billionaire had one brother, the late Paul Soros, who fathered two children, Peter and Jeffrey Soros. Therefore, George Soros has two nephews, Peter Soros and Jeffrey Soros, neither of whom employs the pseudonym ‘Marc Mezvinsky’ or is furtively married to Chelsea Clinton.

Marc’s father, Ed Mezvinsky, has one brother, Norton (who is not also George Soros’ brother). Norton explicitly stated that he was Marc’s “only uncle” after he did not receive an invitation to his nephew’s wedding:

The A-list roster of 500 guests for the Chelsea Clinton wedding didn’t include a spot for her fiancé’s lone uncle. A family feud blocked a disappointed Norton Mezvinsky from making the cut for the Saturday nuptials of his nephew, Marc, and the former First Daughter. “I’m the senior male member of the family, and Marc’s only uncle,” Norton Mezvinsky told the Daily News Wednesday. “I am not surprised, but extremely hurt I wasn’t invited.”

The rest of Baio’s post dealt with the criminal activity of Ed Mezvinsky, Marc’s father, which we have detailed here.

