Is The Cheesecake Factory Closing All Its Restaurants?

On Oct. 30, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting all-time highs for cases in the U.S., the search term “cheesecake factory closing restaurants” showed up in Google’s “Trending Searches” on mobile phones:

The news also showed up as a News Break notification:

idk how much more i can take… cheesecake factory closing its doors and tb ousting the mexican pizza. pic.twitter.com/YdV3OY3J75 — six inches is enough (@6inchesisenuff) October 30, 2020

Twitter users appeared to believe The Cheesecake Factory restaurant locations were closing:

I thought 2020 was bad but now they’re closing all of the cheesecake factory’s and that really put the icing on the cake. I’m done. I’m sad. — B R I (@Bkmoody99) October 30, 2020

Just read that the “Cheesecake Factory” is closing permanently. Every business that has had to close down can contribute it to Trump and the GOP. They have had basically no support or stimulus from these stingy bastards because they don’t care. — Christopher Roe (@Christo24881262) October 30, 2020

Cheesecake factory is closing for good. — ✎Aи✞ℏℴ ny (@Chevvy_24) October 30, 2020

wow they are closing the cheesecake factory down for good. — B R Y A N N A 🖤 (@KyyBryy98) October 30, 2020

can’t believe the cheesecake factory closing 😢 — bre (@Unrulygyalbre) October 31, 2020

The Cheesecake Factory is closing all of their restaurants for good. @Mr_LQ I thought you should know this lol — Cobay  (@simply_cobay) October 26, 2020

Not Cheesecake Factory closing for good ☹️ — Fabs ✨ (@Favi_Cristina) October 30, 2020

However, The Cheesecake Factory is not closing all of its restaurants. The trending search and notification referenced the fact that RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen was being closed. That restaurant is owned by The Cheesecake Factory Inc.

The scare for fans of The Cheesecake Factory appeared to come from an Oct. 30 Yahoo Life story that said The Cheesecake Factory Inc. “also operates a smaller number of additional restaurant concepts, several of which have shuttered locations this year. The casual-dining restaurant group just announced the closure of RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, an Asian fusion restaurant in Los Angeles owned and operated by the restaurant group.”

On Oct. 29, 2020, The Cheesecake Factory Inc. reported its third quarter 2020 fiscal financial results, providing the following update via the Associated Press:

As of today, approximately 90% of the Company’s restaurants across its concepts, including 187 Cheesecake Factory locations, are operating with reopened indoor dining rooms with limited capacity in accordance with local mandates and social distancing protocols. On average, Cheesecake Factory restaurants with reopened dining rooms are operating at 50% capacity. Approximately 7% of the Company’s restaurants across its concepts, including 17 Cheesecake Factory locations, are operating with reopened patios with social distancing in accordance with California and Toronto dining restrictions. Currently, two locations, including one Cheesecake Factory restaurant, are operating an off-premise only model and five locations across the Company’s concepts are currently closed.

As of October 2020, The Cheesecake Factory restaurant locations are not closing their doors.