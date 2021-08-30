Did Chase Cancel Michael Flynn’s Credit Cards Due to ‘Reputational Risk’?

In late August 2021, an image started circulating on social media that supposedly showed a letter issued by Chase Bank informing retired Gen. Michael Flynn that his credit cards had been canceled due to a “reputational risk”:

We have not yet been able to verify the authenticity of the letter. We reached out to Chase for more information, but a spokesperson told us they weren’t going to to comment on the issue

Where Did This Letter Originate?

Many people encountered this letter as it was circulated on Twitter by third-party accounts. As this letter wasn’t shared on the platform under Flynn’s own handle (Flynn has been banned from Twitter since January 2021), it left people wondering if this letter was authentic.

Disinformation researcher Jim Stewartson detailed the origins of the letter in a Twitter thread. According to Stewartson, this letter was originally shared on Telegram by Qanon influencer and recently elected South Carolina GOP official Tracy Diaz (@tracybeanz). The letter was deleted shortly after it was posted along with a message stating that there had been a “miscommunication” about making the letter public. However, the image continued to circulate and eventually Flynn posted a message that seemingly confirmed the authenticity of the letter:

Mike Flynn figured out the cat is out of the bag. His defense is that one of the largest, most bloodthirsty and rapacious financial companies in history is “woke!”. Then the neener neener at the end. 😆 pic.twitter.com/qhk1VtoDmU — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist, #RIPQ 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) August 29, 2021

What Is ‘Reputational Risk’?

Banks assess a number of risk factors when deciding whether or not to do business with someone. For example, if a person has a criminal history of fraud they may find it difficult to get a credit card. Banks also look at reputational risk, or the impact that doing business with a person or company may have on the bank’s reputation. Here’s how the German multinational investment bank Deutsche Bank explains their approach to “reputational risk.”

The reputation of Deutsche Bank is founded on trust from its employees, clients, shareholders, regulators and from the public in general. Isolated events can undermine that trust and negatively impact Deutsche Bank’s reputation and it is therefore of the utmost importance that it is protected, for which it is the responsibility of every employee of the Bank. Reputational risk at Deutsche Bank is defined as the risk of possible damage to Deutsche Bank’s brand and reputation, and the associated risk to earnings, capital or liquidity arising from any association, action or inaction which could be perceived by stakeholders to be inappropriate, unethical or inconsistent with the Bank’s values and beliefs. Reputational risk is governed by the Reputational Risk Framework, which was established to provide consistent standards for the identification, assessment and management of reputational risk issues.

Why Would Flynn Be a Reputational Risk?

Assuming this letter is real, it’s possible that Chase deemed Flynn a “reputational risk” as he pled guilty to lying to federal officials about his contacts with a Russian ambassador in 2017 (Flynn was later pardoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump), his statements in support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, or, more recently, his comments in June 2021 that seemingly encouraged people to stage a violent coup to overthrow the U.S. government. Flynn later released a statement saying that he has never advocated for a coup.

It’s also possible that Chase deemed Flynn a “reputational risk” due to questionable financial transactions. In 2017, for example, it was reported that Flynn’s consulting firm received more than $500,000 from the Turkish government while Flynn was serving as Trump’s national security adviser.

The New York Times reported:

The candidate he was advising last fall was running on a platform of America First. The client he was working for last fall was paying him more than $500,000 to put Turkey first. Michael T. Flynn, who went from the campaign trail to the White House as President Trump’s first national security adviser, filed papers this week acknowledging that he worked as a foreign agent last year representing the interests of the Turkish government in a dispute with the United States.

We haven’t been able to confirm the authenticity of this letter, but this image truly originated with a Telegram post by Flynn. Chase has not released any statements explaining the specific reasons that Flynn would be considered a reputational risk.

We will update this article if/when more information becomes available.