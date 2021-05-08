Did Channing Tatum Say He Has to ‘Get Better at Acting’ So He Doesn’t Have to be ‘Naked’ in Movies?

Channing Tatum said, “At some point, I got to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked in all of [my movies]" in an interview on May 4, 2021.

Channing Tatum has played many comedic, romantic, and action-heavy roles in his acting career, but he is perhaps most well-known for playing a stripper in the “Magic Mike” movies.

During a May 4, 2021, interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Tatum talked about working out for his on-screen roles. He said, “As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly. At some point, I got to get better at acting so I don’t have to be naked in all of them.”

Watch the full interview here:

Tatum also applauded those who managed to fit in full-time jobs, child care, and family duties alongside working out and self-care.

Given that he said this in an interview that is available to watch online, we rate this claim as “True.”