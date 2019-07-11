Cedar Point Free Ticket Scam
Cedar Point amusement park warned Facebook users that a digital coupon for free tickets was a scam.
- Published 11 July 2019
Claim
Cedar Point amusement park is offering digital coupons good for four free tickets.
Origin
In July 2019, Facebook users began encountering posts offering four free tickets to the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, billed as “The Roller Coaster Capital of the World,” in honor of the park’s supposed 50th anniversary:
Cedar Point (which has actually been operating since 1870 and thus is far more than 50 years old) is not offering free digital ticket vouchers via social media, however — such posts were just another iteration of the Company Anniversary Free Product Scams that have plagued the internet for years.
The company’s official Facebook page posted a warning to let customers know the free ticket offer was a scam and that any legitimate “promotions from Cedar Point will be posted through our official social channels or a reputable partner”:
A Better Business Bureau article provides customers tips about avoiding survey and coupon scams operating in this fashion:
Don’t believe what you see. It’s easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender.
Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there’s a link to their privacy policy.
When in doubt, do a quick web search. If the survey is a scam, you may find alerts or complaints from other consumers. The organization’s real website may have further information.
Watch out for a reward that’s too good to be true. If the survey is real, you may be entered in a drawing to win a gift card or receive a small discount off your next purchase. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards for completing a few questions.