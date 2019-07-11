Cedar Point Free Ticket Scam

In July 2019, Facebook users began encountering posts offering four free tickets to the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, billed as “The Roller Coaster Capital of the World,” in honor of the park’s supposed 50th anniversary:

Cedar Point (which has actually been operating since 1870 and thus is far more than 50 years old) is not offering free digital ticket vouchers via social media, however — such posts were just another iteration of the Company Anniversary Free Product Scams that have plagued the internet for years.

The company’s official Facebook page posted a warning to let customers know the free ticket offer was a scam and that any legitimate “promotions from Cedar Point will be posted through our official social channels or a reputable partner”:

A Better Business Bureau article provides customers tips about avoiding survey and coupon scams operating in this fashion: