Did CDC Warn Against Traveling to Mexico Due to COVID-19?

In Februrary 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised U.S. travelers to “avoid all travel to Mexico.”

As Texas faced a devastating winter storm resulting in statewide power outages and millions of households losing heat and electricity, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was spotted boarding a flight from Houston, Texas, to the resort town of Cancun, Mexico, on Feb. 17, 2021. Outrage grew after Cruz released a statement confirming his travel, particularly because he was going to Mexico as the COVID-19 pandemic continued.

Alice Ollstein, a reporter for Politico, pointed out that while most of the outrage was focused on him leaving the state as millions were freezing, “let’s not forget we’re also in a pandemic and the CDC has warned that ‘travelers should avoid all travel to Mexico.'”

This was correct. The CDC posts advisories on travel destinations and at the time of this writing listed Mexico at “Level 4,” which means “Very High” levels of COVID-19. The CDC website stated as of Feb. 2, 2021, “Travelers should avoid all travel to Mexico.”

Given that the CDC did indeed tell travelers to avoid going to Mexico, we rate this claim as “True.”