Is the CDC Setting Up ‘Green Zones’ or COVID-19 Containment Camps?

In November 2020, social media users started to spread screenshots that supposedly showed a Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) document that detailed an alleged plan by the agency to implement “green zones,” or COVID-19 containment camps, to stop the spread of the pandemic:

The CDC is not recommending the implementation of COVID-19 containment camps. This rumor is based on a months-old document that explored the various factors that would have to be considered if “green zones” were ever deemed necessary to control the pandemic.

Social media users shared cherry-picked screenshots of this document on social media along with worrisome messages warning that the CDC was advocating for setting up concentration camps. One person, for example, wrote: “Are you effin kidding me?!?!? Fight this!!!! CDC advocating putting high risk people in green zone “camps”?!?!? Away from family members?!?!? Nazi’s!”

These social media posts are based on a genuine page from the CDC website entitled “Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings.” While this page, which was first published in July 2020, does talk about “high-risk individuals” being “temporarily relocated to safe or green zones,” describing this document as a CDC “recommendation” or “plan” is inaccurate.

This document presents various factors that would need to be considered before such a plan could be made. In its opening paragraph, it’s explained that “the purpose of this document is to highlight potential implementation challenges of the shielding approach from CDC’s perspective and guide thinking around implementation in the absence of empirical data.” In other words, this document shows that the CDC has started to consider what actions would be required (and what impact they would have on individuals) if such action was deemed necessary.

It should also be noted that in the four months since the publication of document, no such “green zones” or COVID-19 containment camps have been constructed. Rather, the CDC has advocated for the public to wear face masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.

We reached out to the CDC for more information and will update this article accordingly.