Did CDC Say That COVID-19 Vaccines Are ‘Failing’?

During a press briefing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that COVID-19 vaccines were “failing” and that vaccinated individuals were considered “superspreaders.”

On July 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held a press briefing in which the agency announced it had reversed its previous mask recommendations in response to an uptick in nationwide COVID-19 infections and the spread of the delta variant.

Following the announcement, the pseudoscience conspiracy theory website Natural News reported on July 29 that the health agency not only changed its stance of wearing masks but that it had also stated that vaccines were “failing” and that vaccinated individuals were considered “superspreaders.” Natural News quoted a “confession” it claimed CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky publicly stated, describing vaccines as failing and that “vaccinated people may now carry higher viral loads than unvaccinated people”:

In making these public statements, the CDC just admitted that the entire promise that vaccinated people were immune to covid and couldn’t spread it to others just unraveled. Immediately, the CDC demanded that the entire nation reverts to neanderthal mask mandates, even for those who have been “fully vaccinated.”

Similar claims were also made by radio personality Stew Peters on the video platform Rumble, in an interview summarized on his Rumble page as follows: “Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal that the “Delta Variant” may not be the killer, but that the ‘vaccines’ are likely causing the trauma being treated at hospitals.”

Having encountered these allegations, Snopes readers sent us the following screenshots to determine whether certain claims made by the reporters were accurate:

Snopes listened to the 28-minute press briefing in its entirety and found that there was no truth to the above-quoted claims made by Natural News. (The audio recording is available via the CDC website. We have also listed the full statement issued by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky at the bottom of this article.)

The CDC did not say that vaccines were failing. In fact, the agency stated that had more Americans been vaccinated, there would not be a surge in cases.

“As CDC has recommended for months, unvaccinated individuals should get vaccinated and continue masking until they are fully vaccinated in areas with substantial and high transmission,” said Walensky.

At no point during the press briefing did Walensky say that vaccinated individuals were “superspreaders.” Vaccinated individuals, she said, continued to represent a very small amount of transmission occurring throughout the nation.

“We continue to estimate that the risk of a breakthrough infection with symptoms upon exposure to the Delta variant is reduced by sevenfold. The reduction is 20-fold for hospitalizations and death,” she added.

As such, we rate this claim “False.”

However, it is important to note that scientific evidence suggests that vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others in what has become known as so-called breakthrough infections, particularly in response to infection by the more dangerous delta variant. Walensky outlined these concerns and the CDC’s response to them in her introductory statement, which Snopes transcribed below: