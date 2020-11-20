Did Alex Trebek Run a CBD Oil Business?

In late November 2020, Snopes readers asked for verification of social media posts spreading rumors that beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who passed away from pancreatic cancer earlier in the month, had a CBD oil business.

We found no evidence that Trebek had any such business. Turns out, social media posts attaching celebrity names to CBD oil sales pitches is a fairly commonplace marketing scam.

On Nov. 16, 2020, a paid advertisement ran via The Associated Press, headlined, nonsensically, “Alex Trebek CBD Oil ‘ Why Should Move Hemp Oil’?” But a link to the product itself makes no mention of Trebek. Instead, the product is called Natural Source. The only other links to any mention of Alex Trebek CBD oil are junk sites and random social media posts.

The same goes for other celebrities falsely tied to CBD oil sales, including Tom Selleck, Keanu Reeves, Bruce Springsteen, Blake Shelton, and others.