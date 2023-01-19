Is This a Real Photo of a Cat Sitting Like a Human?

Advertisment:

Claim: A genuine photograph circulating online in late 2022 and early 2023 shows a cat sitting in an eerily human-like posture. Rating: About this rating Research In Progress

In late 2022 and early 2023, various social media users shared what appeared to be a large, long-haired cat sitting in an uncannily human manner on top of a dresser, with its hind legs dangling over the side. Here's an example of the image posted on the platform Reddit:

Comments on the post called it a "sleep paralysis cat" or a djinn, a spirit that most commonly referred to as a "genie" in English-language pop culture.

Our reverse image searches performed on both TinEye and Google show that the image appears to have been first published on the image and meme sharing and hosting site Imgur in early November 2022. Around that same time, it was also posted on Reddit.

Although we aren't cat range-of-motion specialists, the image appears to us to be the result of digital manipulation. Cats' hind legs don't appear to be able get into that position very easily (if at all).

The bones and joints in their hips and hind legs naturally form a "Z" shape, and when they sit, they typically fold their hind legs underneath them. The hind legs of the cat in the image also appear to be too long.

Needless to say, we're skeptical, but for good measure we have reached out to some experts to consult about whether it's physically possible for a cat to sit that way, and will update this story when we get more information.