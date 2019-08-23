Is This Car Using a Rear 5th Wheel to Parallel Park?

On Aug. 13, 2019, the Facebook page Earthquake shared a video that supposedly showed a car using a fifth wheel to parallel park. The Times of India presented this same footage as if it were genuine in a YouTube video entitled “Amazing: How to park a car in 10 seconds”:

This video was accompanied by the text: “We all face parking woes in our daily lives. But all that could be history soon. This driver seems to have found a novel way. It seems to be working wonders for this driver.”

This is not a genuine video of a car parallel parking with the use of a unique fifth wheel. This video actually showcases computer-generated images (CGI) and video-editing techniques, not mechanical feats.

The video first went viral when it was shared on TitTok by user @Tiktokaraba. This account has shared several other similar videos, some of which are a bit easier to recognize as digital creations:

While the video posted Aug. 13 doesn’t actually show a car parallel parking with the aid of a unique fifth wheel, a similar parking system was patented in the 1950s. Here’s a video of the “Park Car“: