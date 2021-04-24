Did an Ad Reveal ‘The Car Meghan Markle Drives’?

It might not surprise our readers that the answer is "no."

  • Published
At 39, this is the car Meghan Markle drives, except the ad never revealed anything.
Origin

In April 2021, this internet advertisement promised to reveal the car driven by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: “At 39, Here Is The Car Meghan Markle Drives.”

At 39, this is the car Meghan Markle drives, except the ad never revealed anything.

Readers who were unfortunate to click the ad were met with a lengthy slideshow article on the Definiton.org website. The bad news is that it spanned nearly 30 pages and never revealed the car she drives, nor did it end up mentioning the Duchess of Sussex at all.

In March, several unreliable tabloids published photographs of Prince Harry driving the Duchess in a Range Rover. Other than an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the family appears to live a private life in California.

We don’t recommend clicking ads that lead to Definiton.org. Previously, the website falsely claimed that Adam Sandler was a Trump supporter.

We also debunked a story in which Definition.org claimed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband was a “familiar celebrity,” then never mentioned either of them in the resulting article.

Even worse, in 2020 the website misled readers into believing that actors Kevin Sorbo and Nick Stahl had both died.

Oftentimes, the answer to an intriguing advertisement can be found quite easily with a search. Last year, we began reporting on misleading ads. As of this fact check, our library is nearing its first 100 stories. We clicked through thousands of pages of slideshow articles to document these reports, and we’ll keep debunking ads into the future. 

In sum, no, an internet ad for Definition.org did not reveal “the car Meghan Markle drives.”

