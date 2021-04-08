Did This Driver Evade Police By Bouncing Off Two Vehicles?

A video shows a driver evading police by bouncing the car off the roofs of two vehicles.

In April 2021, a video went viral on social media that supposedly showed someone evading police in a car by jumping the vehicle off a ramp, bouncing off the tops of of a semi-truck and a bus that were driving by, then landing on the other side of the rode and driving away.

Just another day in Brum 😬 pic.twitter.com/QKI3d82UcG — Birmingham's Official #1 Page (@imjustbrum) April 6, 2021

At the time of this writing, this video had been viewed more than 4.7 million times. This footage, however, does not capture a real car chase but computer generated images.

It was created by a 3D artist who uses the handle @2NCS on social media. When this video was posted to the artist’s Instagram page, it was accompanied by hashtags such as #3d and #animation to indicate that this was a CGI video, not a genuine piece of footage.

@2NCS identified himself on his website as a 23-year-old named Dionisis who lives in the United Kingdom: “My name is Dionisis and I’m 23 years old. I live in UK. For me working as a car designer was a life goal. My motivation stems from the possibility that 3d graphics offer me, turning my imagination into reality. CGI is a great art that changed the way I express myself.” Dinosis added that he uses the software programs Autodesk 3ds Max and Adobe After Effects to create his videos.

@2NCS has had a few other videos go viral after internet users incorrectly assumed that they were real. In 2019, for example, a video that supposedly showed a Lamborghini evading police by sliding underneath a truck racked up more than 10 million views.

Here’s a look at how that viral video was made: