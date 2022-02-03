Did Video Show Gosar Wave from US Capitol Window on Jan. 6?

Ever since the U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, online sleuths have looked for answers about a specific video of a man waving at protesters from one of the windows of the Capitol building. The man who was waving wore a dress shirt and tie, leading many to believe he might have been a Republican politician who was sympathetic to supporters of then-U.S. President Donald Trump. One of the most mentioned theories was that the video showed Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican who had made the false claim that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election:

Now that he’s getting more public scrutiny, it’s a good day to revisit this video of Paul Gosar waving from a Capitol building window on #Jan6 https://t.co/7bb3HnZbbe — True Blue American Woman 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 (@wiseoldwoman) November 17, 2021

Rep. Gosar

One of the clips that was most scrutinized showed the man who was waving suddenly moving away from the Capitol window:

What’s going on here? Someone inside Capitol waving to a friend as windows are being kicked in. @maddow @RonanFarrow @jaketapper From https://t.co/M3COhG2oTx pic.twitter.com/AN2VMwNxB4 — Heather Bucha Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) January 22, 2021

Some Twitter users theorized that the video showed Gosar being yanked away from the window by fellow Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, who also had said he believed the debunked conspiracy theory that there was widespread voter fraud in the election:

Somebody pulled him from the window and possible cameras. That is Paul Gosar/Arizona waving and my bet it is Mo Brooks or one of the other sedition House reps that pulled him from the window. It would not be a staff member that removed Gosar. — Jaime (@KansasResisters) March 20, 2021

“This Jan. 6 video needs to be investigated,” one popular tweet with thousands of engagements read.

Reps. Biggs and Weber

Others believed the video showed Reps. Andy Biggs or Randy Weber. Both men also said they believed in the false notion that there was massive and widespread election fraud:

I still wanna know who this was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 watching from this window. h/t @Redrum_of_Crows (i think it was you, yes?) Still looks like Rep. Biggs to me. pic.twitter.com/txQIKvZm6I — ★Kristen Elizabeth★ (@StaarVellocet) March 18, 2021

One of the tweets that theorized that the video showed Weber waving from the Capitol window received quite a bit of engagement:

Texas Republican Rep Randy Weber waving through window at Capitol to the seditionists on Jan 6th cc @BidenSquadron #DemVoice1 #FreshVoicesRise #ONEV1 pic.twitter.com/BmS841A5Tt — Sharon – My Vote.My Voice (@Midwest_Voter) June 19, 2021

Finding the Answer

After more than a year of theorizing, the case was finally solved by Twitter user and “sedition hunter” @K2theSky.

In a tweet, @K2theSky said it wasn’t Gosar, Biggs, or Weber waving from the Capitol window, nor was it any other politician. Instead, it simply showed a journalist named Bob Agnew. On Jan. 6, Agnew was a U.S. Senate correspondent for Salem Radio Network news:

Looks like the Senate Wing window waver was

Bob Agnew working as a U.S. Senate Correspondent for Salem Communications

bob.agnew.33 on FB. #SeditionHunters https://t.co/1Pxk330Djk pic.twitter.com/uVVJHNop4T — K2theSky  (@K2theSky) January 24, 2022

According to videos on Agnew’s own Facebook profile, this was true. One clip showed that his face, dress shirt, and tie all matched the other video.

In the clips, he was simply following directions from law enforcement to stay put in a specific area of the building. According to all of the videos on his profile from that day, he spent time looking out of the Capitol window while narrating that he was waving at people who were waving and making “menacing signs” at him.

“There you see some supporters down there [for President Trump],” Agnew said in one of the videos. “Some of them are looking up to me. Some think I’m a bad guy. They think I’m a member of, I don’t know, whatever part of the press they don’t like. Some don’t know who I am. Some are waving. Some are making menacing signs. But, here I am, basically trapped in the Senate radio and TV gallery.”

The video even included a glimpse of the empty U.S. Senate floor:

In sum, the man in the video who was waving from the Capitol window on Jan. 6 was Agnew, a journalist, and was not Gosar, Biggs, Weber, or another Republican politician, as previously theorized.

We reached out to Agnew to learn more about what he remembered from that day, including asking him what happened that caused him to jolt backward and away from the window, and will update this story if we receive a response.