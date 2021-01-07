Did 4 People Die During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot?

On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob overwhelmed law enforcement and breached the U.S. Capitol, leading to a delay in the certification of the 2020 presidential election and the evacuation of senators, representatives, staff, and journalists from both chambers of Congress. Officers drew their weapons and fired shots as rioters smashed through windows in an attempt to enter the House chamber. One woman was shot, and later died.

After order was restored to the Capitol, D.C. Police Chief Robert Conte held a news conference providing a first report on the day’s casualties. Four people, including the woman who was shot, had died.

“One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths,” Conte said.

At the time of this reporting, the identities of these four individuals has been publicly confirmed by law enforcement.

The Washington Post and other outlets had previously identified the woman who was shot as 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, describing her as “a California native and Air Force veteran [who] had used her social media to express fervent support for President Trump and echo many of the president’s conspiracy theories and false claims of mass voter fraud.” This fact was confirmed by Conte during a press conference the following day.

At that second press conference, Conte identified the other three fatalities as well: Benjamin Phillips, 50, from Greentown, Pennsylvania; Kevin Greeson, 55, from Athens, Alabama; and Roseanne Boyland, 34 of Kennesaw, Georgia. According to reporting from Alabama.com, Greeson’s son said his father died of a heart attack.

There have been unconfirmed reports, echoed by at least one journalist who was on the ground, that one of the adult males included in this tally died of a heart attack after accidentally tasing himself, but Snopes is unable to confirm that assertion at this time, or if that report refers to Greeson.

This is a developing story. We will update the post with more information as it becomes available.