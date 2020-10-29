Was Canada’s Draconian COVID ‘Global Reset Plan’ Leaked to the Public?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

In mid-October 2020, a long, startling piece of text started making its way around social media that was supposedly written by a Canadian politician and that detailed Canada’s alleged COVID-19 “reset” plan. The draconian plan laid out strict lockdowns, isolation facilities, mandatory vaccines, the deployment of military personnel into major cities, the acquisition of citizen debt, and the complete forfeiture of all personal property in perpetuity due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

As this text as rather long, we’ll only include the first few paragraphs. A full version of this post can be found here:

I want to provide you some very important information. I’m a committee member within the Liberal Party of Canada. I sit within several committee groups but the information I am providing is originating from the Strategic Planning committee (which is steered by the PMO). I need to start off by saying that I’m not happy doing this but I have to. As a Canadian and more importantly as a parent who wants a better future not only for my children but for other children as well. The other reason I am doing this is because roughly 30% of the committee members are not pleased with the direction this will take Canada, but our opinions have been ignored and they plan on moving forward toward their goals. They have also made it very clear that nothing will stop the planned outcomes.

The text goes on to detail the various phases of Canada’s alleged plan. In general, the idea is that Canada will increase the strictness of its lockdown as COVID-19 worsens until citizens are left with no choice but to let the government acquire their assets. The government, according to this unsourced diatribe, will also require vaccinations, and any citizen who refuses to abide by the government rules will be forced into isolation facilities.

The information contained within this post does not reflect reality. No “global reset” or “world debt reset” plan exists, and this “leaked email” is not based on information from Canada’s “Strategic Planning Committee.” The country has no such committee.

Braeden Caley, the senior director of communications for the Liberal Party of Canada, told us:

The post that you have referenced and others with the same content are not authentic, and no such committee exists.

Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, the press secretary for the prime minister’s office of Canada, added:

I can confirm that this is false information.

In addition to the fact that the premise of this chain email is built on a non-existent committee, this text is also void of any proof and has rather dubious origins.

Let’s imagine, for a moment, that a high-ranking official in the Canadian government truly did catch wind of an evil plot to enslave the country’s citizens. It’s reasonable to assume that the official in this fictional scenario would want to leak information to the press. But that clearly didn’t happen here.

This chain email cites zero evidence to support its claim. It appears to have originated as a chain email before being posted on conspiracy forums, such as the QAnon-dedicated “Q Research” board on 8kun, and pushed by conspiracy theorists such as Hal Turner, a white supremacist, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, who has denied the holocaust and pushed falsehoods about climate change, gun laws, and nuclear bombs.

In short, this text does not come from a reputable source, does not include any evidence to support its claims, and is based on information from a non-existent government committee.

Caley told us: