Yes, You Can Get a Camouflage, Beer-Themed Wedding Dress — For Now

Most brides want to be seen on their big day, but apparently some don’t mind blending in to their surroundings.

At least that’s what we’re guessing, based on the design of a very unique wedding dress sold by David’s Bridal in collaboration with beer brand Busch.

According to the pun-heavy Instagram post from David’s Bridal advertising the dress, the gown is a limited edition through Nov. 26, 2021, and only available to brides aged 21 and over. It also comes with a matching bowtie for the groom.

“The camo wedding dress and bow tie are here! (Bet you didn’t see that coming) Designed by David’s Bridal and featuring Busch Beer’s limited-edition camo can pattern (21+), this is the set you’ve been hunting for.”

The dress retails at $749, comes in green and gray camouflage patterns, and has a sweep train and side pockets, according to the dress maker’s website. It also has “BUSCHHHHH” woven into the pattern “subtly.”

As of this writing, David’s is offering the dress as part of a giveaway, though we’re not sure if that’s a good or a bad sign.