Did a Californian Die Hours After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine?

It is currently unknown whether the individual’s death was caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

Authorities are investigating the death of a California resident who died within hours of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, the unnamed individual was administered the SARS-CoV-2 immunization several hours before their death on Jan. 21, 2021. However, it is important to note that as of this writing, it is unclear why the person died and whether it was a direct result of having received a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a Facebook post shared by the sheriff’s office, the individual had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in late December 2020. However, the department did not release any additional details as to the cause of their death. And although some news reports alluded to a possible link between receiving the vaccine and the individual’s death, there is no conclusive evidence that this was the case.

Furthermore, is not clear whether the person received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or who administered the vaccine. The sheriff’s department said that the vaccine was not administered by Placer County Public Health, but did not specify the circumstances under which the individual was vaccinated. Snopes contacted the sheriff’s Department, who declined to comment on the incident as the investigation is still ongoing.

“There are multiple local, state, and federal agencies actively investigating this case; any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased,” stated the County of Placer Public Health and Sheriff-Coroner in a news release published on Jan. 23.

A report published by CBS Sacramento described an anonymous woman who wrote on Facebook that the person who died was her 56-year-old grandfather. She alleged that the man died after experiencing an allergic reaction to the vaccination. She reportedly wrote:

Twenty minutes later he realized his legs felt tingly and he was having shortness of breath. He was wheeled out in an ambulance…1 hour later he was in ICU on a ventilator and three hours later he passed away. Hearing this broke my families [sic] heart as he has taken care of my grandpa for years, and was there helping as we were coming to say our goodbyes.

Snopes contacted the publication in an attempt to identify the woman and verify her story but did not receive a response at the time of publication. A report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Jan. 14, 2021, noted that a small percentage of vaccine recipients may experience anaphylaxis, a rare and severe life-threatening allergic reaction, after vaccination. Of more than 1.8 million first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the agency detected 21 cases of anaphylaxis, nearly three-quarters of which occurred within 15 minutes of vaccination.

“Based on early safety monitoring, anaphylaxis after the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to be a rare event,” wrote the CDC. “However, comparisons of anaphylaxis risk with that associated with non-COVID-19 vaccines are constrained at this time by the limited data available this early in the COVID-19 vaccination program.”

Although the vaccine carries with it a rare risk of an allergic reaction, the CDC recommended in January 2021 that people still receive their immunization – even if they’ve already been diagnosed with COVID-19. But with that recommendation comes a small caveat: If a person was treated for COVID-19 symptoms with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, it is suggested they wait 90 days before receiving the vaccine.

Snopes contacted California Health & Human Services, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Yale Public School of Health for further clarification about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. We will update this article when we receive more information.